SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have reopened an area of Dolores Street by Mission Dolores Park that was closed due to a suspicious device Monday morning, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded to the 600 block of Dolores Street near Cumberland Street at approximately 10:12 a.m. regarding a suspicious device. Arriving officers established a perimeter at the scene blocking off vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area as they conduct the investigation.

Due to the nature of the open investigation, police did not disclose a description of the device.

At around 12:13 p.m., the San Francisco Office of Emergency Services tweeted that the all clear had been given and streets were reopened.

Authorities said to expect some residual delays in the area.