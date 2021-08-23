SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have reopened an area of Dolores Street by Mission Dolores Park that was closed due to a suspicious device Monday morning, according to authorities.
Police said officers responded to the 600 block of Dolores Street near Cumberland Street at approximately 10:12 a.m. regarding a suspicious device. Arriving officers established a perimeter at the scene blocking off vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area as they conduct the investigation.READ MORE: UPDATE: Caldor Fire Eclipses 100,000 Acres; More Than 400 Homes Destroyed; 'What Do You Do When You Have Nothing'
Due to the nature of the open investigation, police did not disclose a description of the device.
At around 12:13 p.m., the San Francisco Office of Emergency Services tweeted that the all clear had been given and streets were reopened.
MORE NEWS: California Recall: Larry Elder Campaign Hires New Campaign Manager With 3 Weeks To Go
ALERTSF: The incident in the area of Dolores St and Cumberland St has been resolved. Emergency crews are clear of the scene.READ MORE: Suspect In Redwood City Child Sexual Assaults Arrested In Marin County
Expect residual traffic delays and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZty2yc. https://t.co/jqlfMkTtR1
— San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) August 23, 2021
Authorities said to expect some residual delays in the area.