SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke through Tuesday.

Smoke from Californian wildfires is expected to continue to impact the Bay Area on Tuesday. Lofted smoke is expected to cause hazy and smoky skies, but pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert is in effect.

This advisory has been extended through tomorrow, Tuesday, 8/24. Stay alert to changing conditions and avoid exposure if you can smell smoke. https://t.co/RWOOJRhQjZ — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) August 23, 2021

Air quality is expected to be in the good-to-moderate range on the air quality index. The air district will be closely monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from the fires.

Officials say it’s important to avoid exposure to smoke. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. They also recommend that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service forecast that there should be more clearing Tuesday afternoon.

Good Monday morning! Here's the latest total smoke model output for the next 2 days. Two waves of smoke move into the area today and into Tuesday. Most of it should remain elevated. More clearing later tomorrow. #CAwx #BayArea pic.twitter.com/pEXoEhmgXA — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 23, 2021

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Elderly people, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

Residents can keep track of changes in air quality at baaqmd.gov/highs or the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map at fire.airnow.gov.

To find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect, residents can sign up for text alerts by texting the word “START” to 817-57, register for email AirAlerts at sparetheair.org, call 1(800) HELP-AIR, download the Spare the Air App or connect with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.

