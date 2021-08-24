California Recall:Voter Guide, Latest Video Reports and News On Recall Election
BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — At least one person has died in a triple shooting in Brentwood Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Two of those injured were hospitalized, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The shooting was reported in the area of Brentwood Blvd. and Sellers Ave.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said it was working a homicide case in unincorporated Brentwood.

Location of shooting in Brentwood, August 24, 2021. (CBS)

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

 

