CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay are looking for the man who they believe stole a van and possibly kidnapped a woman over the weekend.

The disturbing scene unfolded in Campbell, and part of it was captured on surveillance video.

Authorities have released it to the public in hopes of getting some answers.

The incident happened on West Campbell Avenue and La Vonne Drive Sunday afternoon.

A van pulls to a stop and what appears the victim — who is in the back — tries to get out.

The suspect runs out and eventually pushes her back inside.

Police said it is unclear if the two know each other, but witnesses heard her scream things like, “I don’t want to get in” and “I hate you.”

Officers located the van at one point and tried to pull them over, but the driver sped off. They called off the pursuit out of concerns for public safety

“It’s really just determining the whereabouts of the vehicle and these individuals to make sure, A, that the female is safe, and if she is a victim of a crime, that we are able to support her in that. And then B, obviously finding the male subject who also fled recklessly and endangered the public,” said Det. Ian White with the Campbell Police Department.

There was a crime. Police believe the suspect stole this van on Saturday from the Home Depot parking lot in San Jose.

It is a 2019 white Ford Transit van with a California license plate number 04135W2. It has a shipping company logo on both sides of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call Campbell police.