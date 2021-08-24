SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A decision by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to grant clemency to the father of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin for his role in a deadly 1981 robbery has been condemned by the union representing the city’s police officers.

On his final day in office, Cuomo commuted the sentence of David Gilbert, who was serving a sentence of 75 years-to-life in prison without the possibility of parole. Gilbert’s case will be referred to the state’s parole board.

Gilbert along with Boudin’s mother, Kathy Boudin, were members of the Weather Underground and convicted for their role in an infamous robbery of a Brink’s truck in which a security guard and two police officers were killed.

Chesa Boudin was 14 months old at the time of the robbery. Kathy Boudin was paroled after serving 22 years.

The SFPOA, which has been a constant critic of the District Attorney, said it was “a sad day for justice.”

“Andrew Cuomo’s last despicable act set in motion the potential release of a murdering domestic terrorist who participated in the killing of three innocent people, two police officers and a security guard, for money. It is repugnant and an affront to civilized society,” said Tony Montoya, the SFPOA president. “As Chesa Boudin continues to use his influence to lobby for his biological father’s release, the victims’ will continue to be haunted by their immense loss at the hands of David Gilbert, his wife and his accomplices.”

In Cuomo’s clemency statement, the former governor said that Gilbert was the only one who remained imprisoned for the crime and that his role was as a driver.

I am granting clemency to 6 people. These individuals have shown remorse, rehabilitation and commitment to their communities. I thank all the volunteer attorneys representing clemency applicants for their dedication and service to justice. pic.twitter.com/iotA77BzzC — Archive: Governor Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 23, 2021

Boudin tweeted a statement about his father’s clemency Monday evening.

“My heart is bursting. On the eve of my first child’s birth, my dad – who’s been in prison nearly my entire life – was granted clemency,” the statement read.

My heart is bursting. On the eve of my first child's birth, my dad – who's been in prison nearly my entire life – was granted clemency. He never intended harm, yet his crime devastated many families. My heart breaks for the families that can never get their loved ones back. — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) August 24, 2021

Boudin also noted that while his father didn’t intend to harm anyone, “his crime devastated many families.”

“My heart breaks for the families that can never get their loved ones back,” the statement added.

Me and my dad in one of our last precious moment of freedom together. pic.twitter.com/ZaOYdn1tx4 — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) August 24, 2021

Boudin also replied to his original post with a photo of himself as a toddler with his father, calling it “one of our last precious moment of freedom together.”

Cuomo resigned late Monday amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment. His successor, Kathy Hochul, was sworn in as New York’s first female governor on Tuesday.