CONCORD (CBS SF) — A Concord Police Officer recently rescued a 200-pound tortoise from a perilous intersection, department representatives reported Tuesday.
On the afternoon of Aug.17, while Lt. Tamra Roberts was on patrol, she noticed traffic starting to back up on Concord Blvd. Upon investigation, she noticed a large tortoise had walked into the middle of a busy intersection, creating a backup.
Roberts then rescued the tortoise named “ET,” and returned it to its owner, who lived nearby.
ET was unharmed in the incident.