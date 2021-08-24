RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Authorities confirmed that a deceased male was found in a homeless encampment near I-580 and Castro Street in Richmond Tuesday morning.
According to social media posts by the Oakland CHP office, at approximately 9:24 a.m., officers responded to reports of a a deceased person at the homeless encampment located near the Richmond Parkway, Castro Street and I-580.
Arriving Contra Costa Fire paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed the person was deceased and had been for several days.
A preliminary investigation by authorities indicated no obvious signs of trauma or illegal drug paraphernalia near by.
CHP said the identity of the deceased man is not being released pending notification of next of kin. Inquiries regarding the identity of the deceased should be directed to the Contra Costa County Coroner’s office.