PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Police in Petaluma were warning residents to be on the lookout after a mountain lion sighting on Tuesday.
Around 9:45 p.m., police said the sighting had occurred earlier in the day near Ridgeview Drive.
Residents who encounter mountain lions are encouraged to avoid running or turning their back. Instead, they should face the animal, make noise, try to look bigger by waving their arms, throwing rocks or other objects, and pick up small children.
Additionally, dog owners should keep their dogs on a leash.
Residents who see a mountain lion should call police.
