SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) — California’s head veterinarian issued a statewide recall and quarantine order on Monday for raw goat milk from a Stanislaus County farm.

Valley Milk Simply Bottled produced and packaged the milk subject to the recall.

Consumers with half-gallon plastic jugs with a code date on the jug of AUG 28 2021 should dispose of any in their refrigerators and retailers are urged to pull the product from store shelves.

California State Vet Dr. Annette Jones issued the quarantine after the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni was detected in the milk. The milk was sampled and tested by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The bacteria were found in a routine sample at Valley Milk Simply Bottled’s production and packaging facility. State agriculture officials said no one has reported getting ill from drinking the milk.

The order does not apply to the farm’s raw cow or raw sheep milk.

People who are exposed to campylobacter may experience symptoms of what’s called camplylobacteriosis two to five days after exposure and the symptoms may last a week.

Symptoms include fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea and most people recover completely.

Symptoms are usually mild, and some people experience no symptoms. But people with compromised immune systems may experience a life-threatening infection.

The bacteria can also cause joint pain and swelling in some. A rare disease called Guillian-Barre syndrome can occur in some people several weeks after becoming ill from the bacteria. Guillian-Barre syndrome causes weakness and paralysis.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.