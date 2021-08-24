SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Officials with the Valley Transportation Authority in the South Bay on Tuesday said light rail operations could be partially restored in time to provide fans with rides to the 49ers-Raiders game at Levi’s Stadium this Sunday.

Light rail trains will be departing the Guadalupe yard later Tuesday as VTA Begins the process of testing track equipment and overhead lines. By the end of this week, operators will be running their routes without support staff and passengers could be added by Sunday.

“Every step has to be taken; it has to be certified. And the general manager will be the one who decides when we are ready and will be submitting that information. Service will be restored when we’re ready,” said Director of VTA Rail Operations Austin Jenkins at a press conference Tuesday morning.

The light rail system was shut down on May 26 after a deadly mass shooting at the VTA rail yard in downtown San Jose. Nine employees were killed by a coworker who then took his own life.

Since then, one of the VTA workers who witnessed the mass shooting died by suicide. Also this month, a VTA trainee was arrested for allegedly threatening to “shoot the place up” if he wasn’t hired.

Many of the employees there have been dealing with various mental health issues from the aftermath of the traumatic mass shooting. VTA also said they may be running a promotional campaign to try to get some of the riders who have found other transit options over the course of the summer to start using the system again.