GILROY (BCN) — The Santa Clara County Vector Control District on Tuesday announced the discovery of mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile virus in the Gilroy area and will prompt targeted spraying in neighborhoods later this week.

The mosquitoes were collected from portions of the 95020 ZIP code, the area that will be targeted for treatment operations on Thursday starting at 10 p.m. and lasting for a few hours.

Vector control officials will be leaving door hangers on homes in the area starting Tuesday to notify them of the coming treatment, which will also be publicized via social media and the county’s AlertSCC emergency alert system.

The treatment will be centered at Kern and St. Clar avenues and the map of the area being treated can be found here.

People do not need to relocate during the treatment but are advised to close windows and remain inside. People with chemical sensitivities may want to consult their doctor, according to the vector control district.

West Nile virus does not cause symptoms in most people but can cause fever, headache and in the most severe cases, neurological damage or death.

The district advises people to drain or dump standing water to prevent mosquitoes from laying their eggs there.

