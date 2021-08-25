CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wildfire began burning in Calaveras County Wednesday and has quickly grown to an estimated 1,000 acres in size, prompting evacuations.

The Airola Fire began around 3:30 p.m. just west of Columbia and northeast of New Melones Lake in the Stanislaus River Canyon. It was named for the origin at Airola Road and Parrotts Ferry Road.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said the following areas were under immediate evacuation orders: All of Parrots Ferry Road from the Tuolumne/Calaveras County line at Parrots Ferry Bridge to Highway 4 including Moaning Cavern and Camp Nine Road areas as well as East of Red Hill Road to Parrots Ferry Road ​The towns of Douglas Flat and Murphys were issued evacuation warnings. An evacuation center was set up at Mark Twain Elementary school in Angels Camp.

Parrotts Ferry Road at State Route 4 was shut down in both directions and as of 5:30 p.m. there was no estimated time of reopening.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.