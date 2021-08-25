CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wildfire began burning in Calaveras County Wednesday and has quickly grown to an estimated 1,000 acres in size, prompting evacuations.
The Airola Fire began around 3:30 p.m. just west of Columbia and northeast of New Melones Lake in the Stanislaus River Canyon. It was named for the origin at Airola Road and Parrotts Ferry Road.
The towns of Douglas Flat and Murphys were issued evacuation warnings. An evacuation center was set up at Mark Twain Elementary school in Angels Camp.
Parrotts Ferry Road at State Route 4 was shut down in both directions and as of 5:30 p.m. there was no estimated time of reopening.
#RT @CAL_FIRE: #AirolaFire off Parrotts Ferry Rd and Airola Rd, west of Columbia in Calaveras County is 700 acres. Evacuations in progress. @CALFIRETCU
https://t.co/p2zokobgG6 pic.twitter.com/tnpRi2HzQR
— CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) August 26, 2021
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
At family’s watching the smoke over the last hour, looking from Angels Camp towards Vallecito #airolafire pic.twitter.com/q1RJmQxYp7
— kai (@kai46503240) August 26, 2021