SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Officials with the California Franchise Tax Board have launched a section of the agency’s website providing information for the upcoming Golden State Stimulus II payment for qualifying residents next month.
The state provided the initial Golden State Stimulus payment to families and individuals who qualified after filing their 2020 tax returns back in May after lawmakers built the first round of stimulus payments into the state's budget in February.
The payments aim to provide some financial support for low and middle income Californians who are facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, nearly two-thirds of California residents will qualify for the expanded Golden State Stimulus II payment that will start being issued in September via check or direct deposit.
The second round of stimulus payments are set to go out only weeks before Newsom faces a recall election on Sept. 14th.
The second round of funds will amount to a one-time payment of $600, with an additional $500 for eligible families with children. Eligible families and residents who earned $75,000 or less on their 2020 tax return may receive this payment, according to the state's website.
Additional information on the Golden State Stimulus II including a stimulus estimator are available on the California Franchise Tax Board website.