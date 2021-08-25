SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — CHP officers have closed all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose near Brokaw Road due to a fatal crash, according to authorities.
The crash on southbound 101 just north of Brokaw happened shortly after 5 p.m., according to reports. According to KCBS Traffic, three vehicle and two motorcycle were involved in the accident.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.