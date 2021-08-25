HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) – A boil water notice has been issued for much of the city of Healdsburg on Wednesday, following a water main break.

City officials said Wednesday afternoon that the order was being issued by the State Water Resources Control Board, the Sonoma County Health Department and the city’s water department due to a break at a construction site earlier in the day. No additional details about the incident were immediately available.

As a precaution, residents in the affected area are being urged to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes. Other water uses, such as bathing and washing dishes can continue as normal, officials said.

According to a map on the city’s Facebook page, the affected area in yellow includes areas roughly north of Highway 101 between the Russian River and Healdsburg Avenue, east of Healdsburg Avenue from Highway 101 to about Paul Wittke Drive, west of University Avenue and University Street, along with a neighborhood near Healdsburg Elementary School.

To kill any potential bacteria or organisms, officials said tap water should be brought to a boil, be boiled for about one minute and cooled before using.

Water officials said the boil water notice was issued as a precaution. No harmful qualities in the water have been found so far, but officials noted that testing is still needed.

“The City will perform this work as quickly as possible to minimize the disruption to residents and businesses,” officials said.

The notice would likely be in effect for 24 to 48 hours.