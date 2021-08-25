ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — One person died after a crash in Antioch early Wednesday morning, according to the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.
Antioch police issued a traffic alert shortly before 6 a.m. about the crash on Wilbur Avenue at Viera Lane.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Update: Blaze 'Just Simply Outpaced Us'; Burn Zone Grows To 122,980 Acres With 11 Percent Containment
Police have not released any details about the crash, but the coroner’s office confirmed someone died and their office was responding to the scene as of 8:30 a.m.READ MORE: Judge Orders UC Berkeley To Freeze Campus Enrollment
The area was expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation into the crash, police said.MORE NEWS: Lafayette City Council Picks Wei-Tai Kwok to Fill Vacant Council Seat
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.