SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Hundreds of people in a neighborhood near downtown San Jose were told to evacuate Wednesday afternoon due to a natural gas leak.

San Jose Fire Department officials said that an 8″ steel gas line was ruptured in the area of Race Street and Eugene Avenue. The leak has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses within a 900 foot radius.

About 325 addresses are being impacted, SJFD officials said. At least 30 customers have gas turned off, which officials said could increase.

In a statement to KPIX 5, PG&E officials said the leak was caused by a third-party contractor not affiliated by the utility shortly before 10 a.m. The utility dispatched multiple crews to the scene and are digging at several locations to safely vent the natural gas.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Fire Department tweeted that the line is expected to be capped by midnight.

The Bascom Community Center at 1000 South Bascom Avenue is open for evacuees needing shelter.

