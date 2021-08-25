SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Cruz arrested a suspect in multiple ATM thefts early Tuesday morning following a five-hour standoff, according to authorities.
According to a Facebook post by the Santa Cruz Police Department, at around
12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to a commercial business alarm in the 2100 block of Mission Street. Arriving officers found the male suspect inside the business.
The suspect, later identified as 51-year-old Mathew Phillips, barricaded himself inside the business and refused to come out. During the standoff, officers used a remote-controlled recon robot with a camera and called in a drone operated by the Sheriff’s Office, allowing officers to adjust strategy and succeed in the arrest.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Update: Flames Advancing Toward Taylorsville, East Quincy; Anxiety High Among Local Residents
Officers entered the business with the department’s K9 unit and safely took Phillips into custody. The suspect caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the business during the standoff as he tried to create an escape route.MORE NEWS: Feds Charge Co-Founder Of Palo Alto-Based Start Up With Fraud
Phillips was arrested for commercial burglary, felony vandalism and resisting arrest. Detectives are investigating Phillips, who is on probation for burglary in San Joaquin County, and his connection to other commercial burglaries in the area.