OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Alameda County Superior Court officials announced Thursday a new policy requiring all court employees, contractors, interns and volunteers to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.
Superior Court officials said in a news release that they concluded that "mandatory vaccinations were necessary to help protect the well-being of Court personnel, Court partners, jurors, and the many members of the public who use and access Court facilities and services."
Exemptions will be made for people with documented medical reasons not to get the vaccine and those with “sincerely held religious beliefs,” court officials said. The unvaccinated staff members will be required to test regularly for COVID-19.
The new policy comes as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus has caused a spike in cases locally and nationally.
Alameda County’s 14-day total of new cases was 4,319 as of Monday, nearly 10 times as high as it was in early June.
