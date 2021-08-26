WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Multiple U.S. service members were among those killed in a “complex attack” outside the airport in Kabul, the Pentagon said Thursday, the worst-case scenario for the U.S. amid efforts to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies ahead of President Biden’s August 31 deadline to leave.
“We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s ‘complex attack’ at Kabul airport,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Twitter. “A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack.”
One explosion tore through crowds waiting at Abbey Gate, one of four entrances to the airport where thousands of people had gathered everyday since Kabul fell to the Taliban, desperate to board flights out of the country. Another explosion struck a nearby hotel, the Pentagon said.