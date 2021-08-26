BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old Berkeley man has been arrested after he allegedly hacked into at least 17 Bay Area teenage girls social media accounts, attempting to locate and access nude photographs.

Berkeley High School officials called the police on May 10th, reporting that several female students had had their social media accounts hacked. The hacker apparently was searching for nude and inappropriate photos.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also called into the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, a total of 17 victims were discovered from across the Bay Area. The suspect allegedly targeted several private and public Bay Area schools located in Alameda County, Contra Costa County and Marin County.

Detectives said they discovered the suspect had amassed over 130 videos of child pornography including images of children from age 3 to 12 years old. In addition, they also found the 19-year-old in possession of personal information (names, logins, passwords, etc.) for over 100 people for the purpose of accessing their social media accounts.

The unnamed 19-year-old Berkeley man was identified as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued and he was taken into custody in Berkeley on Aug. 23rd.

On Wednesday, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the teen with felony possession of child pornography, multiple counts of felony accessing “hacking” computer systems, felony identity theft, and multiple counts of distributing private intimate images as revenge porn.

If you have any information about this case or believe that you also may be a victim, please contact BPD’s Youth Service Detail at (510) 981-5715.