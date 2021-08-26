KYBURZ (CBS SF) — Gusty up-canyon winds whipped up the Caldor Fire along Highway 50 as firefighters engaged flames near the mountain community of Kyburz early Thursday, attempting to slow the blaze’s advance toward the heavily populated Lake Tahoe Basin.

The winds and the burning tinder-dry timber and brush was stirring up clouds of embers well ahead of the main blaze, igniting spot fires beyond containment lines. One those larger spot fires erupted along Wrights Lake Road, north of the highway, and had grown to more than 700 acres by Wednesday night.

“The wind was out of the southwest all day, challenging our lines,” said Eric Schwab, Cal Fire operations section chief, at a community update on Wednesday evening. “Unfortunately, a spot fire threw another spot fire across Wright Lakes Road. We are currently trying to get containment on it. It’s about 700 acres…We are chasing this one down. It is moving laterally.”

Spot fires have been challenging.

“Ninety of every 100 embers that go out and land in the fuel are going to create an ignition this going to cause us to go mitigate that,” said Steve Volmer, the chief fire behavior analyst working on the fire.

The blaze is burning in an area that has not had a major fire or been thinned by flames prior to the 1940s.

“We are looking at very dense timber, very large diameter trees — 40 inches in diameter,” Volmer said. “Heavy dead and downed fuels. That is causing us some control issues. Those dead and downed materials are very receptive. They are extremely dry… A very receptive fuel bed.”

The eastern edge of the blaze was where the most intense firefight was being waged. To the west, crews were using backfires to gain greater control of the blaze and stopping its spread along the north and middle fork of the Cosumnes River.

By Thursday morning, the fire had grown to 136,643 acres with 12 percent containment. It has ravaged the mountain community of Grizzly Flats and destroyed at least 465 homes across the burn zone.

Nearly 3,000 firefighters were involved in the firefight assisted by steady stream of helicopters and air tankers dumping retardant and water.

Firefighters will also be aided by a change in wind conditions over the next three days, according to incident meteorologist Jim Dudley. The afternoon gusty southwest winds will be calming down.

“This southerly wind flow that has been feeding into the fire area and helping to drive the afternoon south to southwest winds is going to stop,” he said. “We are going to have very light winds aloft. On the ridge tops and the very critical east side of the fire, we will not have the aiding effect of the southwest winds.”

The wind shift will help thin the smoke layer above Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe and Tahoe City on the west shore had the nation’s worst air pollution at midmorning Wednesday, reaching 334, in the “hazardous” category of the 0-500 Air Quality Index, according to AirNow, a partnership of federal, state and local air agencies.

South of Tahoe, Rick Nelson and his wife, Diane, had planned to host a weekend wedding at Fallen Leaf Lake, where his daughter and her fiance had met. However, the smoke caused most of the community to leave. The sun was an eerie blood orange, and the floats and boats in the lake were obscured by haze Tuesday.

In the end, the Nelsons spent two days arranging to have the wedding moved from the glacial lake several hours southwest to the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Everybody’s trying to make accommodations for the smoke. And I think it’s becoming a reality for us, unfortunately,” Diane Nelson said. “I just think that the smoke and the fires have gotten bigger, hotter and faster-moving.”

CALDOR FIRE: Incident Information, Evacuations, Maps

Current mandatory evacuations include:

Grizzly Flats: The areas on Grizzly Flats Road east of Kendra Way into Grizzly Flats Proper. The areas of Diamond Railroad Grade, Old School House, Sweeney Road, Caldor Road, and steely Ridge.

Grizzly Flats Road east of four corners in somerset into Grizzly Flats Proper.

The areas of Myers Lane, Varmet Ridge Road, Rodwell Canyon Road, Snowbird Lane, and Mehwald Lane.

East of Sly Park Road between Highway 50 and Mormon Emigrant Trail to Ice House Road. This includes the communities of Pacific House and Fresh Pond.

North of Highway 50, east of Forebay Road to Ice House Road.

Intersection of Perry Creek and Hawk Haven, the East side of Fairplay Road from Perry Creek South to Cedarville Road. This includes Slug Gulch, Omo Ranch, and all roads off of Slug Gulch and Omo Ranch.

All roads off of Omo Ranch from Cedarville Road to Hwy 88.

The area between Highway 88 and Mormon Emigrant Trail

South of Highway 50 from Snows Road to Ice House Road.

Between Highway 50 and Slab Creek from Snows Road to Ice House Road.

South of Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Silver Fork Road. This includes the community of Kyburz.

North of Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Silver Fork Road to include Ice House Reservoir, Union Valley Reservoir, and Loon Lake.

Silver Fork Road in Kyburz east to Twin Bridges.

North and south in a line extending from Twin Bridges to the Placer County line and south to the Amador County line.

Areas south of Farnham Ridge Road and east of Bridgeport School Road to the Amador County line.

