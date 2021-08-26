FOSTER CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — During a closed session Tuesday, the Foster City City Council fired City Manager Peter Pirnejad and named Foster City Police Chief Tracy Avelar as the acting city manager.
In a news release Wednesday, city officials said the council exercised its option to terminate Pirnejad's employment effective immediately.
Such an action does not require the council to identify the cause, city officials said. No additional information was provided about why Pirnejad was fired.
Since it comes within the first 24 months of the contract, the city is required to pay Pirnejad severance pay equivalent to nine months of his base salary.
Avelar’s appointment is also effective immediately and will last until an interim city manager can be found.
The city council appointed Pirnejad to the position back in December of last year. He replaced another controversial city manager, Jeff Moneda, who resigned that April.
