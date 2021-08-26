SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued statements on the terrorist attack outside Kabul airport Thursday, which killed dozens of people including at least 12 U.S. servicemembers.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosion where a crowd was gathered outside the entrance to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where thousands of people have gathered every day in a desperate bid to evacuate the country following the Taliban taking over the control of the city. A second explosion struck a nearby hotel, the Pentagon said.

The attack marked one of the single deadliest days for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since the allied invasion 20 years ago and the first since February 2020.

Pelosi issued the following statement following the attack:

“The United States House of Representatives strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack outside Kabul airport. We mourn the loss of every innocent life taken, and we join every American in heartbreak over the deaths of the servicemembers killed.

“Since the end of July, over 100,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan with the assistance of the U.S. military and allied forces. As we continue this process, Congress, on a bipartisan basis, remains deeply concerned about the security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. As we work with the Biden Administration to bring stability to the situation, Congress must continue to be kept closely informed, which is why I have requested that the Executive Branch continue to brief Members. At the same time, our Committees of Jurisdiction will continue to hold briefings on Afghanistan.

“As we pray for the lives lost, the many injured and their families, Congress and the Country are grateful to our military, diplomatic and intelligence communities for their courage and patriotism.”

Feinstein issued the following statement following the attack:

“I’m closely monitoring today’s attacks in Kabul. My thoughts are with those who were killed and injured in these horrible terrorist attacks, particularly the brave service members who lost their lives during the evacuation.

“This attack is a tragic reminder that we must continue our counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan. That includes making sure those responsible for today’s attacks are brought to justice.

“I also continue to support doing everything we can to secure the airport for evacuation flights. We absolutely must evacuate every American who wants to leave the country, as well as our allied partners and as many Afghans as we can who worked by our side for the last two decades.

“We have a responsibility to help the many thousands of Afghans who are desperate to leave the country and escape the Taliban. These individuals helped the United States when we asked, were committed to creating a civil society, and we have to help them now that we’re departing Afghanistan.”

President Biden planned to deliver remarks on the terror attacks Thursday at 2 p.m. PT