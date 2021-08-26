OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — Oakland police on Thursday identified a man an officer shot at a day earlier as David Garibay-Vargas, who was wanted on a warrant for manslaughter.
The officer-involved shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8400 block of Enterprise Way, and Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong held a news conference Thursday to discuss the case.
Armstrong said Garibay-Vargas suffered minor injuries as a result of the shooting and investigators are not sure if the injuries were caused by shattered glass or a graze wound from a bullet. He was treated a hospital and has since been booked into county jail.
Jail records show Garibay-Vargas is accused of vehicular manslaughter, vehicle theft and other crimes and is set to appear in court Friday.
Armstrong said he couldn’t release many details yet about what led to the shooting by the officer, who hasn’t been identified, because the investigation is ongoing. He said police recovered two firearms at the scene and they have not found any evidence that Garibay-Vargas had fired a weapon at police.
In accordance with the department's policy, the officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Police Department's Homicide Section, Internal Affairs Division, and the Community Police Review Agency.
