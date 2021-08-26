SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — Police are searching for a woman who lit debris in the back of a San Francisco police truck Wednesday, damaging the vehicle.
Police said the arson was reported at 4:26 p.m. in the area of Eddy and Leavenworth streets, in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood. Firefighters extinguished the flames, which caused moderate damage to the vehicle.
The suspect, described as a woman between 25 and 35 years old, remains at large. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
