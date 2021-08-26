SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Hundreds of people in a neighborhood near downtown San Jose will remain evacuated at least until noon Thursday following a natural gas leak.

San Jose Fire Department officials took to social media to update local residents, posting that PG&E crews were still working on the leak and that the “evacuation order will remain in place until approximately noon”

Officials said that an 8″ steel gas line was ruptured Wednesday in the area of Race Street and Eugene Avenue. The leak immediately prompted evacuations of homes and businesses within a 900-foot radius.

About 325 addresses were impacted, SJFD officials said. At least 30 customers have gas turned off, which officials said could increase.

In a statement to KPIX 5, PG&E officials said the leak was caused by a third-party contractor not affiliated by the utility shortly before 10 a.m. The utility dispatched multiple crews to the scene and are digging at several locations to safely vent the natural gas.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Fire Department initially expected that the line would be capped by midnight. Residents were also allowed to get a police escort retrieve pets at their homes, but by 7 p.m. PG&E said it was no longer safe.

UPDATE: Evacuation orders are likely to remain in place until approximately 8am tomorrow (8/26). @RedCrossNorCal is assisting all impacted residents who go to the Bascom Community Center with shelter for the night. — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 26, 2021

Firefighters said the NorCal Red Cross office and San Jose Parks and Rec Department have been assisting with evacuated residents.