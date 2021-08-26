SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo arrested a delivery driver after he allegedly attacked a parking enforcement officer in the city’s downtown on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Main Street Parking Garage shortly after 1:15 p.m.

According to police, the delivery vehicle was parked in a handicapped parking spot. While the parking officer was writing the citation, the driver returned to the vehicle and admitted he did not have a placard.

Police said the driver then chased the parking officer around the garage and threatened physical harm.

When officers arrived to investigate, police said the driver initially spoke to officers but then refused to identify himself and walked away. The driver then refused to comply with orders to remain at the scene and physically resisted efforts by officers to detain him.

Following the investigation, officers were able to arrest the driver.

The man, identified at 38-year-old John Boswell of Oakland, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges of resisting an executive officer and resisting arrest.

It was not immediately known when Boswell would appear in court in the charges.