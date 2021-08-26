SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Hundreds of people evacuated from a neighborhood near downtown San Jose following a gas line rupture Wednesday will not be able to return until Thursday evening at the earliest, the fire department said Thursday morning.

At a morning briefing, the San Jose Fire Department said that two gas lines were impacted, an 8-inch line and a 12-inch line, and PG&E crews were working to fix both.

Officials said Wednesday an 8-inch steel gas line was ruptured at around 10 a.m. in the area of Race Street and Eugene Avenue. Gas from the underground leak was not able to vent and accumulated underground and posed a greater risk to the surrounding area, the fire department said.

The leak immediately prompted evacuations of homes and businesses within a 900-foot radius, with San Jose police officers going door-to-door to alert residents and businesses. About 325 addresses were impacted, SJFD officials said. Dozens of customers had their gas turned off.

PG&E determined a third-party contractor struck the 8″ gas line with mechanical equipment in an area that had utility lines properly marked for the construction work, the fire department said, adding that contractors are supposed to be hand-digging within two feet of marked gas lines.

The NorCal Red Cross office and San Jose Parks, Recreation & Neighborhood Services have been assisting with evacuated residents. A shelter was set up at the Bascom Community Center on Wednesday afternoon and available for any residents in need of shelter.

Streets in the area surrounding the intersection of Race Street and Park Avenue will remain closed as PG&E crews continue the repair which is expected to last into the evening.

The fire department said the area includes even and odd addresses from 153 to 245 Race Street and 212 Grand Avenue to 102 Park Avenue.