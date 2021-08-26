TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS SF) — Another new wildfire in Tuolumne County near Jamestown and Sonora has prompted evacuation orders Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The fire, named the Washington Fire by authorities, began burning near Golf Links Road and Highway 108 west of Sonora shortly after 1 p.m. and was quickly burning on both sides of the highway.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, evacuations were initially ordered in the following areas:

Alley Drive

Circle Drive

Golden Dove Lane

McKibbin Drive

Golf Links Road

North Drive

Crooked Lane

Washington Fire: Evacuation Map

As of shortly before 4:30 p.m., the fire had burned approximately 50 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuations were also ordered for the city of Sonora from west of Stockton Road to west of South Washington Street, including all roads in between. All downtown hotels along Stockton Road and Washington Street are also included.

Firefighters said the Washington Fire is burning in two separate locations. The first location is off Stockton Road in Sonora, and the second location is near Golf Links Road and Highway 108.

Highway 108 is closed in the area.

The fire is burning to the southeast of the Airola Fire in Calaveras County.