OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 33-year-old Oakland man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his cousin in the 2800 block of Macarthur Blvd. on August 18.
Oakland police said after reviewing evidence including surveillance video an arrest warrant was obtained and Clarence
Johnson was taken into custody. He was being held on a murder count.
“We thank the witnesses that provided key investigative information, combined with video surveillance, that led
to the identification of Johnson and his arrest,” said Oakland Homicide Investigator Sergeant Vass.
On August 18 at about 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2800 block of Macarthur Boulevard. When they arrived on scene, the officers located Brown suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
The slaying was one of 82 in Oakland this year. Last year at this time police had investigated 63 homicides in the city.