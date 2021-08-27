OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Fresno woman was killed early Friday morning in the latest of the continuing rise of gun-related homicides on Oakland streets.
Oakland police said officers responded to a shooting call at 2:32 a.m. in the 1400 block of 20th Ave. Arriving officers located a female adult Fresno resident suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim succumbed to her injuries.
No other details were immediately available. The slaying was the 83rd homicide in Oakland this year. Last year at this time police had investigated 63 homicides in the city.
The victim's identity was being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.