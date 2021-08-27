KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

EVENT: BOTTLEROCK CULINARY

Labor Day Weekend

One week from today BOTTLE ROCK NAPA VALLEY welcomes back music & food fans to the fairgrounds.

Friday: CHRIS STAPLETON

Saturday: GUNS N ROSES

Sunday: FOO FIGHTERS

Frontman Dave Grohl will join Chef Jose Andres on the Williams-Sonoma Culinary stage. The Foo Fighter & food fighter united and surely one of the highlights of our 3-day festival. We also have Chefs Guy Fieri, Roy Choi, Aaron Sanchez, Voltaggio brothers & many more. I will be emcee of the WS stage for the 6th year and could not be more excited. See you at Bottle Rock Napa Valley, let’s party safely over Labor Day weekend.

bottlerocknapavalley.com

EAT: COMPLINE LATE NIGHT

Enjoy a late-night bite each night post-BottleRock at Napa’s Compline wine bar with reservation from 10 – 11:30 p.m. The wine forward restaurant with Chef Jammir at the helm offers up an amazing burger, chicken sandwich & mushroom veggie burger plus the very best of Napa & world-class wines.

complinewine.com

GIVE : STERN GROVE

Sunday concert CANCELED!!

TOWER OF POWER – they were headliners with TOO $HORT at Stern Grove but this Sunday’s show was forced to cancel its final concert and annual fundraiser The Big Picnic due to massive flooding and “catastrophic damage.” I have performed as season host for eight years and feel for all who worked so hard on a stellar season and this final show.

This from the Chairman Mathew Goldman:

“We are devastated that our final concert of a terrific season has been forced to cancel. For those of you familiar with our Big Picnic you recognize that it is our only major fundraiser of the season.

Given the destructive flooding of the Rhoda Goldman Concert Meadow and the backstage area, it will take months of effort to repair and resurrect.

In spite of the hand we’ve been dealt, we very much look forward with great anticipation to Father’s Day 2022, when we will launch our 85th season of the Stern Grove Festival!”

You can help STERN GROVE recover by donating now at the website or text “sterngrove” to 56512. Every donation helps. Thank you.

sterngrove.org/donate

READ: LETTERS TO 87

Out Now

This book moved me greatly. Letters to 87 is a coffee table book featuring heartfelt letters from fans of San Francisco 49ers hero Dwight Clark, and essays by Edward J. DeBartolo Jr., Ronnie Lott, Joe Montana, Brian Murphy, and Kelly Clark. Letters to 87 also offers rare photos from Michael Zagaris, Brad Mangin, and John Storey. 100% of the book royalties will be donated to the Golden Heart Fund. The much-beloved Clark succumbed to ALS In June 2018. You can celebrate him by purchasing the book or by attending the “Building a Champion” event at Concord Pavilion on Tuesday August 31. Head to the site for more.

lettersto87.com

Enjoy your weekend.