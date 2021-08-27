PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — CHP officers are at the scene of an injury accident in Pleasanton Friday that shut down westbound lanes of I-580 for hours, according to authorities.

The crash was first reported on westbound I-580 east of Santa Rita Road at around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

According to the Dublin office of the CHP, the crash left four lanes blocked.

There were reports that motorcycles may have been involved in the crash.

As of 2:07 p.m., CHP said the left and center lanes of westbound I-580 remained blocked.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

The situation is ongoing, and according to the CHP, there is no estimated time to fully reopen the roadway.