SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Shifting winds pulled a large plume of smoke from the raging Caldor and Monument wildfires over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday, casting a haze over the sunrise and triggering an air quality advisory.

By Friday morning, the Monument Fire burning in Trinity County was at 157,557 acres and was 20 percent contained. The Caldor Fire, meanwhile, continued to rage near Lake Tahoe along Highway 50 and had grown to 143,951 acres.

Southwest winds have been fueling the flames advance near Kyburz and Strawberry, driving a thick layer of smoke over the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Residents and visitors in South Lake Tahoe and Tahoe City have endured some of the nation’s worst air pollution for several days, according to AirNow, a partnership of federal, state and local air agencies.

South of Tahoe, Rick Nelson and his wife, Diane, had planned to host a weekend wedding at Fallen Leaf Lake, where his daughter and her fiance had met. However, the smoke caused most of the community to leave. The sun was an eerie blood orange, and the floats and boats in the lake were obscured by haze Tuesday.

In the end, the Nelsons spent two days arranging to have the wedding moved from the glacial lake several hours southwest to the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Everybody’s trying to make accommodations for the smoke. And I think it’s becoming a reality for us, unfortunately,” Diane Nelson said. “I just think that the smoke and the fires have gotten bigger, hotter and faster-moving.”

Now those winds are shifting. The National Weather Service said dry northerly winds were developing and that will spin the plume westward and over the Bay Area.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Friday and Saturday.

“Lofted smoke is expected to cause hazy and smoky skies, but pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert is in effect,” official said in a news release. ” Air quality is expected to be in the moderate range on the Air Quality Index.”

Temperatures will also be soaring over the next 72 hours. The weather service issued a heat advisory for Mendocino and Lake counties for Friday.

Locally in the Bay Area, triple digits were in the forecast for many inland areas including communities east of the Caldecott Tunnel.

The soaring temperatures and low humidity levels will also continue to suck moisture out of brush and trees in the drought-ravaged region, elevating the threat of fires.

“Warming and drying trend will rapidly dry out the fine fuels over the next 1-3 days with Energy Release Component values expected to slowly rise back towards the 97th percentile,” the weather service said. “Hills will remain warm and dry with no night time humidity recovery through the weekend.”

The Energy Release Component is used to measure the likelihood that an ember could spark a fire.

