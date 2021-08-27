HEALDSBURG (BCN) — A boil water notice has been canceled after affecting a large portion of Healdsburg since Wednesday when a water main broke at a construction site, city officials said Friday.
The State Water Resources Control Board's Division of Drinking Water, the Sonoma County Health Department and the city's Water Department issued the alert Wednesday afternoon, telling people to use boiled tap water or bottled water for cooking and drinking.
According to a map on the city's Facebook page, the affected area in yellow includes areas roughly north of Highway 101 between the Russian River and Healdsburg Avenue, east of Healdsburg Avenue from Highway 101 to about Paul Wittke Drive, west of University Avenue and University Street, along with a neighborhood near Healdsburg Elementary School.
The city said that the boil water notice was a precautionary measure due to a loss of water pressure, and that testing of the water shows it is safe to drink again.
More details about what caused the water main break at the construction site were not released.
