PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Police are asking the public for help in finding a man who accosted a woman and masturbated in front of her on the Mori Point hiking trail in Pacifica Thursday.
The woman was on the trail around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when the man accosted her and started talking to her while masturbating, police said. She was able to escape and last saw the suspect walking east along the trail, according to police.
The woman described the suspect as a white man in his early twenties, about six feet tall and around 240 pounds, with light-colored eyes and blond hair. He was wearing a baseball cap with mesh on the sides and back, gray basketball-style shorts and a gray jacket, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pacifica police department at (650) 738-7314.
