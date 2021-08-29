STRAWBERRY (CBS SF) — A wall of flames advanced toward the evacuated Sierra community of Strawberry Sunday morning as the Caldor Fire continued to burn through thick timberland and tinder-dry brush in a region of the Sierra Nevada range that has been untouched by a major fire since the 1940s.

By Sunday morning, the blaze had grown to 156,515 acres and was 19 percent contained. Three firefighters and two civilians have suffered injuries and a Galt police officer enroute to help with law enforcement in the fire zone was killed in accident.

So far, the flames have destroyed 471 homes — several of them residences in the fire-ravaged community of Grizzly Flats — and was threatening another 18,374 structures. Over 24,000 residents have been forced from their homes in the small communities that line Highway 50 — a major traffic artery connecting Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe.

During his Sunday morning briefing, Cal Fire Operations Chief Tim Ernst said crews were in an intense firefight in a finger of the blaze south of Sly Park Road on the western edge of the blaze.

“As the shift started Saturday, there were a number of spots (spot fires) being thrown between of the homes,” he said. “So firefighters actively engaged a large number of those spots.”

Ernst said firefighters were able to keep flames away from an area of cabins visible from Highway 50 along the American River during the afternoon.

But he said there was an intense, on-going firefight to save Strawberry on the eastern edge near the Lake Tahoe basin.

“Firefighters, until even the (Sunday) morning hours, are engaged in structure defense operations on both sides of the 50 around Strawberry,” he said. “We have not lost any homes in the area. We have dozers circling the residences.”

However, there was a spot fire burning on the south side of Strawberry Creek that was outside of the containment lines and presenting challenges Sunday morning.

Among the many other challenges facing the 3,500 firefighters battling the blaze is a terrain that generates its own winds.

“This fire is in an area that has multiple deep, steep drainages,” said Steve Volmer, a fire behavior analyst with Cal Fire. “We have a saying — ‘Where water flows, wind goes.’ So you can see all the problem areas of the fire where we have had issues have been in those deep, steep drainages along Highway 50…They (the winds) are continuing to send out spot fires along Highway 50, down in Camp Creek and Slug Gulch.”

Those spots are being ignited 3/4 of a mile ahead of the main fire.

Volmer said the flames were also being fueled by the fire history of the region.

“Right now, we have a lot of heavy, dead, down material inside this fire area,” he said. “The area has very little fire history dating back to 1940 and almost no recorded fire history before 1940. There are a large number of extremely large diameter logs that are still cooking, on fire. They are still burning down and still producing all that smoke.”

Firefighters will also be dealing with Red Flag Warning weather conditions over the fire zone that will develop early Monday and stretch into Tuesday.

Cal Fire meteorologist Jim Dudley said winds will be kicking up to as much as 35 mph gusts in the upper elevations near Echo Summit.

“Those are going to begin Sunday night and increase in speeds on Monday and they will persist through Monday night and into Tuesday,” Dudley said of the winds.

Numerous evacuation orders remain in effect Saturday, all in El Dorado County:

Grizzly Flat: The areas on Grizzly Flats Road east of Kendra Way into Grizzly

Flats Proper. The areas of Diamond Railroad Grade, Old School House, Sweeney Road, Caldor Road, and Steely Ridge.

Grizzly Flats Road east of four corners in somerset into Grizzly Flats Proper.

The areas of Myers Lane, Varmet Ridge Road, Rodwell Canyon Road, Snowbird Lane, and Mehwald Lane.

East of Sly Park Road between Highway 50 and Mormon Emigrant Trail to Ice House Road. This includes the communities of Pacific House and Fresh Pond.

North of Highway 50, east of Forebay Road to Ice House Road.

Intersection of Perry Creek and Hawk Haven, the East side of Fairplay Road from Perry Creek South to Cedarville Road. This includes Slug Gulch, Omo Ranch, and all roads off of Slug Gulch and Omo Ranch.

All roads off of Omo Ranch from Cedarville Road to Hwy 88.

The area between Highway 88 and Mormon Emigrant Trail

South of Highway 50 from Snows Road to Ice House Road.

Between Highway 50 and Slab Creek from Snows Road to Ice House Road.

South of Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Silver Fork Road. This includes the community of Kyburz.

North of Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Silver Fork Road to include Ice House Reservoir, Union Valley Reservoir, and Loon Lake.

Silver Fork Road in Kyburz east to Twin Bridges.

North and south in a line extending from Twin Bridges to the Placer County line and south to the Amador County line.

Areas south of Farnham Ridge Road and east of Bridgeport School Road to the Amador County line.

From Twin Bridges east to Echo Summit.

From Highway 50 South to Amador/ Alpine County Line.

From Highway 50 North to Flag Pole Peak.

Pleasant Valley Road and all intersecting roads extending south from Newtown Road to the intersection of E-16 (Mt Aukum Road).

All roads accessed from E-16 (Mt Aukum Road) between Pleasant Valley Road and Bucks Bar Road.

This includes all roads and residences accessed from Moon-Shadow and Gopher Hole Road off Bucks Bar Road.

Meanwhile, evacuation warnings are in effect for parts of Amador, El Dorado and Alpine counties. A full list can be found here.

Highway 50 continues to be closed from the Sly Park Road exit to the Highway 89 interchange in Meyers.

The fire, which was first reported on August 14 near the community of Grizzly Flats, is not expected to be fully contained until at least September 8. Officials said the cause is under investigation.