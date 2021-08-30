SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Looking to welcome riders back, BART, Caltrain and other transit agencies in the Bay Area are offering fare discounts in September.

During the entire month, BART is offering 50% off all fares paid with Clipper cards. The agency said the discounts will also be stackable with other Clipper discounts, including youth, senior, Clipper Start and RTC cards.

“BART is extending the discount to welcome riders back to the system and to thank those who have continued to ride throughout the pandemic,” the transit agency said in a statement.

The discount does not apply to riders paying with the magstripe paper tickets, which are no longer being sold at stations. BART completed its project to phase out paper ticket machines at the end of last year.

Meanwhile, Caltrain is also offering a 50% discount on fares during the month of September, including the September monthly pass, day pass, one way tickets and zone upgrades. Discounts also apply to youth and senior fares, but do not apply to the GoPass.

The discounts come as both BART and Caltrain have expanded service and have seen ridership levels increase to their highest levels since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the East Bay, transit agencies are offering free rides next month. AC Transit is welcoming riders back by announcing “Fare Free Fridays” during the month of September. Riders on all local and Transbay lines will not have to pay on September 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Meanwhile, the County Connection and Tri Delta Transit, both serving Contra Costa County are offering free rides for all the entire month.

Under federal regulations, masks continue to be mandated on all transit until at least January 2022.