SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – In the greater Bay Area, COVID-19 vaccination rates among people age 12 and up are outpacing the state’s vaccination rate in all but one county as of Monday.

Roughly 80 percent of the state’s vaccine-eligible residents have received at least one dose, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while 65.4 percent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties are all ahead of both statewide metrics, with local data showing many counties surpassing 80 and 90 percent of eligible residents receiving at least one dose.

Solano County is the only Bay Area county trailing the state’s numbers, with 74 percent of its eligible residents having received at least one dose and 61 percent fully vaccinated.

Marin and San Mateo counties are currently the gold standard in the Bay Area and are the only two counties in the region with more than 90 percent of their eligible populations having received at least one dose.

In Marin County, 95.8 percent of those age 12 and up have received at least one dose and 88.6 percent are fully vaccinated. Both figures are the highest among any Bay Area county.

San Mateo County sits slightly behind, with 91.4 percent of its eligible residents having received at least one vaccine dose and 81.6 percent now fully vaccinated.

Santa Clara County and San Francisco have also fully vaccinated at least 80 percent of their eligible populations, while Napa, Alameda and Contra Costa counties have all surpassed 75 percent of their eligible populations being fully vaccinated.

Nearly 370 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country, according to the CDC, with some 174 million Americans now fully vaccinated.

That includes 61.3 percent of those age 12 and up and 52.4 percent of the country’s population of roughly 330 million.

