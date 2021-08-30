SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A COVID-19 outbreak on a cargo ship in San Francisco Bay has led to six crew members being brought ashore for treatment at local hospitals, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Early Monday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard's San Francisco unit was notified that 19 of 21 crew members on board the bulk carrier Global Striker reported being sick or COVID positive.
The San Francisco Fire Department dispatched a fire boat to the cargo vessel to evaluate crew members, according to authorities. Authorities determined six of the crew required extraction from the vessel and further evaluation and treatment.
The SFFD fire boat transported the six crew members to Pier 26. From Pier 26, the six patients were transported to SF hospitals.
15 crew members will remain quarantined on board the vessel with 13 of those crew members apparently testing positive for COVID-19, the Coast Guard said.
