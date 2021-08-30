SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) — A pedestrian died in a collision with a vehicle early Monday night on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose, according to preliminary information from the California Highway Patrol.
CHP dispatchers started receiving calls at 8:40 p.m. about the collision just south of Berryessa Road.
The pedestrian died at the scene, CHP Officer Damian Cistaro said.
