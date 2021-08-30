SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Nearly 170 people were cited and several vehicles were impounded following a large sideshow in South San Jose over the weekend.

San Jose Police tweeted on Sunday that the sideshow took place in the intersection of San Ignacio Avenue and Great Oaks Boulevard Saturday night.

“Thanks to a coordinated/organized response, with available resources we were able to shut it down and detain spectators and prevent many vehicles from leaving,” police tweeted.

Big sideshow last night at San Ignacio Av and Great Oaks Blvd. Thanks to a coordinated/organized response, with available resources we were able to shut it down and detain spectators and prevent many vehicles from leaving. pic.twitter.com/JcIEGMftwG — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 29, 2021

Along with citations for violating the city’s sideshow spectator ordinance, police said six vehicles were impounded for 30 days.

On Monday morning, police posted pictures of the aftermath at the intersection, along with a picture purportedly of a spectator at the event firing an assault rifle into the air.

3/ this was the damage left behind, also, for those that think this is just a bunch of young people showing off cars, look at the photo with the gentleman and the assault rifle pic.twitter.com/hLL24fKYZH — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 30, 2021

Under an ordinance passed in 2019, spectators can be fined up to $1,000 and face jail time of up to six months. In July, toughened its crackdown on sideshows, making the promotion of street racing or sideshows over social media, phone or word of mouth also subject to fines and jail time.

Even with the increased penalties, sideshows remain a problem in San Jose. On July 31, a spectator suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle.

“We understand the public is frustrated, but we really are doing the best we can,” San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told KPIX 5 following the sideshow last month, noting the department’s ongoing short staffing issues limit its ability to respond to sideshows safely and with large numbers of officers.

“It’s not the type of incident where we can send two, three or four patrol cars to,” said Camarillo. “We need to have a really coordinated and organized response to deal with these effectively.”

Two weeks ago, sideshows were reported in multiple areas across the city, including a sideshow near Penitencia Creek County Park where more than 200 vehicles fled the scene. At another event, several spectators were struck by a vehicle taking part.

During the crackdown two weeks ago, 20 people were cited for violating the spectator ordinance and four vehicles were towed. When officers stopped one vehicle, a so-called “ghost gun” was seized and two people were arrested.

“This dangerous activity is not welcomed in San José, we will find you, cite you, and tow your car if possible,” police said Sunday.