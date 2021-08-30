WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — The Pentagon announced Monday that the last U.S. troops had left Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war.
“Every single U.S. service member is out of Afghanistan, I can say that with absolute certainty,” General Kenneth F. McKenzie, the head of the U.S. Central Command, said at a briefing.
The last U.S. flight out of Afghanistan left at 3:29 p.m. Eastern time, McKenzie said. The heads of the State Department and Defense Department teams were among the last to leave: Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson and Major General Chris Donahue.