OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland confirmed that one of the victims critically injured in a weekend shooting at a barber shop on College Avenue succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
Oakland police said the shooting took place around 5:50 p.m. Saturday at the Extravagant Grooming Lounge in the 5200 block of College Avenue in the Rockridge district when a gunman riddled the barber shop with bullets.
Arriving officers found an adult male San Leandro resident in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
A short time later, an adult male Richmond resident arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The second victim was quickly transported to another local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
On Monday at 3:03 p.m., the adult male shooting victim from San Leandro succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
An investigation into the homicide is ongoing, according to Oakland police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.