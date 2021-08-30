OAKLAND (CBS SF) — It was another violent weekend on Oakland streets: An Alameda man was killed and two women wounded in an early morning shooting in downtown Oakland while two men were wounded — one gravely — when a gunman riddled a College Ave. barber shop with riddled with bullets.

Oakland investigators were scrambling Monday to identify the motives and suspects behind the two shootings.

“The City of Oakland experienced more acts of violent crime this weekend,” the police department said in a statement released Sunday night. “The Oakland Police Department is addressing these crimes through the investigative work of OPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, collaboration with the Violent Crime Operations Center and Ceasefire, and through the continued allocation of additional patrol staffing in the areas where these violent crimes occurred.”

Oakland Police PIO Johnna Watson said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Broadway around 2:37 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they discovered evidence of a shooting and received notification that several victims were at local hospitals seeking treatment.

An Alameda man succumbed to his wounds. Two adult females — one a Novato resident and the other Modesto resident — arrived at Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Highland Hospital and were in stable condition.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

On Saturday evening, a gunman riddled an Oakland College Ave. barber shop with bullets, gravely wounding a customer and sending a barber to the hospital for treatment.

Oakland police said the shooting took place around 5:50 p.m. Saturday at the Extravagant Grooming Lounge in the 5200 block of College Ave. in the Rockridge district.

Watson said upon arrival, officers found the shop riddled with bullets and the gunman having fled the scene.

The gravely wounded man was in his 20s and a customer at the shop. A second victim, a barber, was also critically injured but able to transport himself to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

The slaying was the 84th homicide in Oakland this year. Last year at this time police had investigated 63 homicides in the city.