SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) requested the public’s help Tuesday in locating the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on I-680 near San Jose before driving off the previous night.
CHP dispatch received calls of the accident on SB I-680, south of Berryessa Road, around 8:40 p.m. Monday. Officers arrived on scene and found the pedestrian, dead, lying in the freeway.READ MORE: 4.1 Earthquake Rattles San Benito, Monterey Counties
Officers shut down all southbound lanes of I-680 for four hours while they investigated the scene. The freeway opened up again at 12:45 a.m.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Update: Neighborhood Firefight In Meyers; Flames Advancing Toward South Lake Tahoe
As of press time, there was no description of the driver or the vehicle involved in the accident.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. The release of identity will be coordinated through the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office.MORE NEWS: Santa Cruz Police Arrest 3 Alleged Gang Members As Suspects In Shooting
This collision remains under investigation. The CHP San Jose asks that anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or might otherwise be able to offer information about the suspect vehicle, contact the office at (408)961-0900.