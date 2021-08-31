SALINAS (CBS SF) — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck along a mountain range in San Benito and Monterey Counties Tuesday morning.
The quake hit at 9:09 a.m. in the Gabilan Range just north of Pinnacles National Park in San Benito County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The location is about 13 miles northeast of Soledad and about 25 miles east-southeast of Salinas.
There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.