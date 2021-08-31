PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) — A Petaluma home caught fire Monday night and the smoke made it too dangerous to live in, displacing four people, fire officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 8:23 p.m. to the 100 block of Lindberg Lane.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were coming from a bedroom window, according to fire officials.

Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to let smoke and heat leave the home and then quickly put out the blaze.

Crews kept the fire from spreading beyond the bedroom and a hallway, fire officials said, but smoke damaged the entire residence.

No one was injured in the fire. One person was at home when the fire started, according to fire officials.

A smoke detector alerted that person to the fire, fire officials said. If it wasn’t for the detector, the fire would have been much larger, according to fire officials.

About $150,000 of damage was done by the blaze. The displaced residents are planning to stay with relatives.

