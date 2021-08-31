SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police are investigating a homicide reported early Tuesday morning in the city’s Portola District.
Not many details were immediately available about the killing, which was reported at 12:52 a.m. in the first block of Olmstead Street.
The victim’s name has not been released, and police did not announce any arrest or suspect information in the case.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message at TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.